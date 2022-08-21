A car crash in the 400-block of Keith Road in West Vancouver sent 10 people to hospital Aug. 20, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries. (Google Maps)

West Vancouver car crash sends 10 to hospital, reportedly kills 2

Vehicle crashed through wedding party Saturday, online reports indicate

A car crash in West Vancouver Saturday (Aug. 20) evening sent 10 people to hospital, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services says its paramedics were called to the scene of a car crash on Keith Road at 6:12 p.m. Twelve units attended, including one air team and transported 10 people to hospital. Of them, five were in stable condition, three were in serious condition and two were in critical condition, according to BCEHS.

Separate online reports suggest two people died of their injuries. Reports also indicate the crash occurred at the scene of a wedding party.

On Twitter, Lower Mainland forensic collision reconstructionist Cpl. Dave Noon said the area around the 400-block of Keith Road was closed for a serious crash as of 7 p.m. Saturday. He said it would remain closed for several hours.

Black Press Media has reached out to the West Vancouver Police Department and BC Coroners Service for confirmation and further detail.

More to come.

