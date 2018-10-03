(Tra Nguyen/Unsplash)

West Vancouver teachers ask for ‘workforce housing’ as rents shoot up

Mayor Michael Smith says without affordable housing, eventually no one will be able to hire

As rents continue to rise in the Lower Mainland, teachers from one city in the region are asking for “workforce housing” so they can afford to live closer to work.

West Vancouver Teachers Association president Renee Willock recently polled her members about their interest in the district’s proposal to build a 170-unit rental apartment, at 2195 Gordon Ave., to be used as workforce housing.

“Very few of our teachers live in West Vancouver, they’re all commuting,” said Willock. “Eighty per cent of our members would be interested.”

READ MORE: B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

At least half the units would be offered at 30 per cent below market rates, on a former Vancouver Coastal Health property bought by the district in 2014. The proposal is set to go to public consultation this fall.

Willock said forcing their teachers to “commute very, very long distances” is bad for not only the teachers, but for student who rely on them, as teachers rush home to beat traffic instead of staying after class, coaching sports or participating in other school or community events.

Mayor Michael Smith, who is not running for re-election, doesn’t foresee a backlash from residents on designating the building for workers because they understand the challenge.

“If a business hires someone, or a school hires a new teacher, as soon as they get offered a job closer to home they leave West Vancouver,” said Smith.

Willock pointed to Ecole Pauline Johnson Elementary, which lost 13 teachers last year as more jobs opened closer to the teachers’ homes. “That’s almost all the teachers at the school.”

READ MORE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal

Smith said the sheer number of workers commuting is just adding to gridlock on North Shore crossings already struggling to keep up traffic.

“We really have a crisis when it comes to new rental accommodation… we haven’t built a new rental building in 50 years,” he said. “We need accommodation that targets younger people.”

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in West Van is $2,434 – one of the highest in the region. In comparison, two-bedroom rent in Vancouver’s downtown is nearly $200 less per month.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers
Next story
How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Just Posted

Some candidates sharing the workload in Maple Ridge election

It’s not a slate, nor a team, says council hopeful

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

Maple Ridge RCMP use bait car, catch ‘prolific offenders’

Street Enforcement Unit targets auto crime, makes two arrests

Maple Ridge mayoralty race down to four

Mike Shields withdraws from election

Thinking of her brother Pete, outside in the cold

Sister recalls early days in Maple Ridge

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

West Vancouver teachers ask for ‘workforce housing’ as rents shoot up

Mayor Michael Smith says without affordable housing, eventually no one will be able to hire

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

You can drink alcohol at two Vancouver beaches next summer

Pilot project will run at Kitsilano and English Bay

Most Read