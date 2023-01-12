Western gateway to Maple Ridge will get a new look

Strip mall on Lougheed would become two six-storey, mixed-use buildings

The site at the western entrance to Maple Ridge is proposed for redevelopment. (Special to The News)

A strip mall on the western gateway to Maple Ridge will be replaced by two six-storey buildings with apartments, office space and ground-level businesses, if the development is approved by city hall.

The one-hectare property located at 20110 Lougheed Hwy. would be redeveloped for more intensive use, and would include 171 apartments created in the buildings, along with 62,000 square feet of commercial and office space. It is located at the intersection of Lougheed Highway, Dewdney Trunk Road, and Maple Meadows Way.

Ground floor commercial with apartments above is a much higher use of the property, and it’s the trend in development, said city director of planning Chuck Goddard.

“That’s where we are going in the region – more densification, especially along a transportation corridor,” he added.

READ ALSO: Major development in west Maple Ridge in the works

There are existing businesses at the site, including End of the Roll Flooring, Pacific Northwest Garden Supply, and Ricky’s Country Restaurant. These businesses will be given the first opportunity to move into the new commercial space. Some have already told the developer they will be looking to relocate.

The applicant is a numbered company, and is proposing both underground and ground-level parking.

The company provides both market rental housing and homes for sale, so either option is possible.

There is a strip of green space that acts as a buffer between the existing building and a residential neighbourhood to the south, and council was told the intent is for that buffer to remain.

City council will give first reading to a rezoning bylaw that will zone the property commercial/mixed-use, from commercial, at its Jan. 17 council meeting.

The city’s Lougheed Transit Corridor Area Plan would allow commercial mixed-use at the site, so staff noted the application would comply with the area plan. That area plan has yet to get final approval from council.