WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

WestJet has filed an appeal after the Supreme Court of British Columbia refused to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of fostering a corporate culture that tolerates harassment against female employees.

The airline argues Justice Mary Humphries was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action, repeating its argument that the dispute belongs before a human rights tribunal and workers’ compensation board.

A court document filed last week by WestJet also says the two-year deadline has passed to file a claim and argues the original lawsuit should be put on hold until an appeal is resolved.

Former flight attendant Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination, accusing her former employer of breaking its promise to provide a harassment-free workplace for women.

Lewis has not filed a response to the notice of appeal.

None of the allegations made in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

The lawsuit proposes to represent all of WestJet’s past and current female flight attendants whose employment included a so-called anti-harassment promise, but it has yet to be approved as a class action.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Just Posted

Head lice making the rounds across SD42

Head lice specialist Darlene Miller says it is all about containment and early detection

Putting on the Glitz is a grassroots initiative

High school graduation is an important milestone in many people’s lives. However… Continue reading

Pitt Meadows councillors don’t support rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

People can now sleep at night on Katzie reserve in Pitt Meadows

Peace and quiet now predominate after gates blocked off to outsiders

Input sought for road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

Amsler has three-point night in the BCHL

First goal for Ridge Meadows hockey prospect

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

Sexsmith set to suit up for Giants

Vancouver signs ninth overall pick in 2017 WHL bantam draft

Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley slated for Saturday morning

It’s a march for women’s rights and social justice for the most marginalized

Police investigate sexual assault of teen girl on Abbotsford school grounds

Incident occurred Wednesday night on elementary school grounds

Most Read