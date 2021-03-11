WestJet cancels orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max planes as industry struggles

WestJet has 27 Max aircraft remaining on order, the company says

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has cancelled orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid an industry-wide downturn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has cancelled orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft as the industry-wide downturn in aviation continues.

WestJet has 27 Max aircraft remaining on order, the company says.

In January, WestJet was the first Canadian airline to return the Max into service, after Transport Canada lifted a nearly two-year grounding order for the aircraft.

WestJet has since returned three out of its 14 Max aircraft to service, the company says.

Air Canada also cut orders for the Max earlier in the pandemic, saying that the move was in response to new market realities.

Airlines have indicated that the industry is close to a deal with the federal government about a bailout for the sector.

READ MORE: WestJet to lay off undisclosed number of pilots amid labour negotiations

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BoeingBoeing MaxCoronavirusWestJet