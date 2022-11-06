Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected

Airline hasn’t said what caused the outage

WestJet says a system-wide outage that caused delays and cancellations across its entire network has been resolved, but it still expects further disruptions.

The airline tweeted this morning that all its systems were online and stable, and that teams were busy working to recover from the outage.

The Calgary-based airline said yesterday the outage prevented its contact centre from accessing guest reservations.

No reason for the outage was provided.

Despite being back online, the airline says it anticipates further disruptions as it recovers from the outage.

It is also apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirlinesWestJet

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change

Just Posted

Black Press Media reporter Matthew Claxton has earned numerous industry awards in past for his op-ed writing, including his weekly Painful Truth column. (Black Press Media files)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Why can’t government act?

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 6

This salmon is one of the largest that Ross Davies has seen in Kanaka Creek. (KEEPS/Special to The News)
Salmon return to Maple Ridge rivers in healthy numbers

Kristi Maier started as the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Oct. 3. (Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business excellence awards gala delayed

Pop-up banner image