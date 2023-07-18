A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

Evacuation alert still in effect due to wildfire north of West Kelowna

DriveBC will be providing their next update at 10 a.m.

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is still deemed ‘out of control’ on Tuesday morning, July 18.

Despite being out of control, BC Wildfire Services now lists the blaze as 4.08 hectares, instead of five, like crews stated on Monday night.

Westside Road, between Main Street and Shelter Cove will remain closed because of the wildfire. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The evacuation alert put in place by Central Okanagan Emergency Services on Monday night remains in effect for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Only 69 BC Hydro customers are now affected by the power outage, which was caused by a downed power line. While BC Wildfire Services states the cause of the blaze is under investigation, there are reports that the downed power line started the blaze. A BC Hydro Crew has been assigned to the scene.

Black Press will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire

READ MORE: Residents safely escape West Kelowna house fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West Kelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s housing starts make largest month-to-month jump in a decade
Next story
Evacuation alert issued due to 5 hectare wildfire burning north of West Kelowna

Just Posted

BC United leader Kevin Falcon in a Facebook video at the Royal Crescent modular housing site in Maple Ridge. (BC United/Special to The News)
Premier and opposition leader cross swords over Maple Ridge homeless housing

Webster’s Corners resident Bob Axford shared a picture of one of his summer visitors, a swallowtail butterfly. “They regularly drop by and, if we are quiet, allow us to watch them up close,” Axford said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Summer visitors

The Maple Ridge Concert Band will be performing the last two Tuesday evenings of July. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Concert Band to play final two Twilight Tuesday performances

The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News)
Estimated 6,000 come to Haney Block Party in Maple Ridge