Protesters erected the blockade late yesterday evening, Feb. 24, and have camped out overnight. Photo taken from @stopdisplacemnt Twitter handle.

Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters block rail lines in Abbotsford

Two dozen set up barricades between Riverside and Vye Roads

Over two dozen protesters have set up barricades on two rail lines running through Sumas, Matsqui and Abbotsford, over the RCMP arrests on Wet’suwet’en and Tyendinaga territory.

The protesters are carrying signs reading “Shut Down Canada,” and “We stand with the Wet’suwet’en.” The blockade was set up around 10 p.m. on Vye Road between Riverside Road and Sumas Way. The protesters camped out overnight, bringing supplies and lighting small campfires to stay warm.

A mix of around 10 Abbotsford police, and CP officers were on site around 8 a.m. this morning, observing from across the street. Protesters have not shut down traffic along Vye Road.

Abbotsford police will continue to monitor the event, and will provide updates on the situation, according to Sgt. Judy Bird, media officer for the department.

The News has reached out to CN Rail and SRY Rail for comment. More to come.

IndigenousTran Mountain Pipeline

