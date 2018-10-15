Wheels stolen out of west Maple Ridge school shed

A specially made bicycle that was an 11-year-old’s way to get around has been stolen out of a locked container at Hammond elementary over the weekend.

Brayden Grozdanich, 11, received his adapted bike just last month, for a token $5, from the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre.

“He was beaming. He was so excited. He got on it right away and didn’t want to get off,” said his mom Toni Grozdanich.

Brayden has cerebral palsy and it’s tough for him to get around on a regular bike. The adapted bike provides the stability of three wheels and a stable seat and seatbelt. “He feels safe on it. It’s freedom for him,” she said.

She said the child development centre used to have a program that loaned out adapted bikes but that ended and as a result, the family just bought the bike. The bike was stolen when someone cut the locks off the shed and took off with the bike.

His mom said it’s worth about $3,000. “It’s an expensive bike.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for the bicycle. “Somebody out there knows something or has seen this very unique bike out there in our community. If you see something or have any information please call the police,” said Sgt. Michelle Luca.

The bicycle is red, with a handbrake at the back, and has a sign, “Ridge Meadows Child Development Center Adapted Bicycle Program,” on the front.