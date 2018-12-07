When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

It will likely take several weeks before Elections BC has a final result in the province’s referendum on electoral reform.

Friday is the final day to cast your ballot on whether you’d like to keep the first-past-the-post system or switch to proportional representation.

Elections BC said Friday morning about 1.36 million voting packages had been returned so far, making up about 41 per cent of registered voters.

“Results will be reported when all the ballots have been tabulated, which will take several weeks,” it said in a news release.

If you still haven’t submitted your package, you have until 4:30 p.m. today to do so in person at a BC Service Centre or Referendum Service Centre.

