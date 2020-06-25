Where to apply for relief and pay property taxes in Ridge Meadows

Deadline to pay without penalty is September 30

City of Maple Ridge and City of Pitt Meadows have extended the property tax deadline to September 30. On October 1 a single tax payment penalty of 10 per cent will be applied to all property taxes not paid before the deadline. (Special to The News)

The COVID-19 pandemic may have cancelled many scheduled events, but one thing still moving ahead is property taxes.

The property tax due date in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is Thursday, July 2 but the last day to pay without penalty in both municipalities is September 30.

In May, council at City of Maple Ridge and City of Pitt Meadows, respectively, voted to extend the property tax payment penalty date to October 1, when a single tax payment penalty of 10 per cent will be applied to all property taxes not paid before the deadline.

Maple Ridge City Hall is closed to the public and taxpayers are encouraged to use online payment methods or visit their banking institution or credit union to complete payment.

Residents can also drop a cheque and home owner grant application at a drop box located at the north entrance of city hall, or mail a cheque to City of Maple Ridge – Property Tax at 11995 Haney Pl., Maple Ridge, B.C. V2X 6A9.

Similarly, Pitt Meadows residents can submit tax payments at a drop box located on the west side main entrance door of city hall, or mail to City of Pitt Meadows 12007 Harris Rd., Pitt Meadows, B.C. B3Y 2B5.

However, Pitt Meadows City Hall will be open until July 3 during regular business hours (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) with safety measures in place.

But before making payments taxpayers can apply for relief on the amount owed.

Residents who qualify can apply for the provincial government’s property tax deferral program at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

Homeowners can also apply for the Home Owner Grant to save money on their taxes. Property owners are responsible to apply each year to receive a tax reduction.

Pitt Meadows residents can apply online at mypittmeadows.com/TempestLive/eHog/, while Maple Ridge residents can apply online at hog.mapleridge.ca.

For more information about the Home Owner Grant visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/home-owner-grant.

To further relieve the financial burden of COVID-19 the City of Pitt Meadows is automatically offering $150 for a single-family home or $100 for a multi-family home to every privately owned account as part of a one-time COVID-19 Financial Relief Grant.

For complete details visit mapleridge.ca/181 or pittmeadows.ca/taxes.

