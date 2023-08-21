A three-man crew from White Rock and two four-man crews from Surrey are in West Kelowna this week, assisting with the wildfire effort. (City of White Rock X photo)

A three-man crew from White Rock and two four-man crews from Surrey are in West Kelowna this week, assisting with the wildfire effort. (City of White Rock X photo)

White Rock, Surrey firefighters deploy to West Kelowna ‘war zone’

Province asked Thursday for any help the cities could offer

Local fire crews answering the province’s call to help in West Kelowna say it is like “a war zone” in the devastated Okanagan community.

White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe said the description was shared during one of the daily updates he’s received from the three-man crew that left the seaside city early Friday (Aug. 18) to lend their skills.

“They’ve been working suppression, structure protection the entire time there so far,” Wolfe said Monday of Capt. Doug Smith and firefighters Paul Farrant and Scott Pearson.

“It’s a pretty volatile situation, dynamic. It’s been fluid since they’ve been there.”

The crew is among hundreds of firefighters from across the province that have deployed to the McDougall Creek wildfire, which has grown to more than 11,000 hectares in size and posed an unprecedented challenge over the past weekend in particular.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna grows to 11,000 hectares

In a news conference Monday morning, West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund said at least 50 structures have been confirmed either partially or entirely lost, however, assessment of the most damaged neighbourhoods has yet to come.

He said crews from “dozens and dozens and dozens” of fire departments have been pitching in.

When White Rock and Surrey crews got the call to help on Thursday night, it did not come as a surprise.

“We deployed on Friday morning at 0600,” Wolfe said.

“We expected to get the call… so we were pretty much ready to go. We had a truck pretty much packed up and just waiting for the call, and sure enough, it came.”

An exchange crew from the city is lined up to deploy on Wednesday (Aug. 23).

All three of the White Rock firefighters currently in West Kelowna have helped out with wildfires in previous years. Surrey fire crews are also no strangers to lending a hand elsewhere in the province.

READ MORE: White Rock firefighters reflect on wildfire experience

READ MORE: Surrey firefighters help fight wildfires in the Interior

Deputy fire Chief David Burns said Monday that two four-man crews from halls across Surrey have been deployed to West Kelowna so far; the first headed out Thursday and the second on Sunday (Aug. 20).

Both chiefs said crews will continue to deploy for as long as needed.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of SurreyCity of White Rockfirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Wider array of music expected at Maple Ridge festival

Competitors run The Gauntlet on the way to the basket. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge site of Charity Summer Games to benefit Pathfinders

Summer flowers are in full bloom in Judy and Ernie Daykin’s Maple Ridge garden, featuring a variety of long-time favourites that are enjoying the warmer weather. “This flower is called Cosmos – an older variety my grandparents grew – and Judy started from seed this flowering season,” shared Ernie, who snapped this picture. “The bees absolutely love them, always lots of bee buzzing around them. Cosmos will a constant in our gardens from now on,” he added. (Special to The News)
SHARE: New ‘old’ addition to the garden

Bruce Richards shared a picture of the sun setting recently over the Fraser River, from the shores of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset stunningly colourful