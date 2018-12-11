White Rock to allow dogs on promenade

Plans for a one-year pilot program would continue to ban canines on waterfront from May to August

File photo The City of White Rock intends to allow dogs to be walked on the promenade as a trial project in 2019 – to be voted on in January – but under limitations not observed by this dog’s owner, and only in non-peak months.

Dog owners will soon be able to walk their pets on White Rock’s promenade next year – but not between May 1 and Aug. 31 – if council continues to back a motion introduced this week.

At Monday evening’s council meeting, members agreed unanimously to support an amendment to the city’s existing dog-control bylaw to allow dogs on the promenade – but not on the pier or the beach – in non-peak months, as a one-year pilot project.

It’s the latest development on an issue that has proved contentious among residents for years. It was subject of a failed motion in 2012 and topic of a city survey in 2017.

This week’s decision, on a motion by Coun. Helen Fathers, followed a presentation from former civic candidate Mike Armstrong, representing the Dog Owners Group of White Rock.

In suggesting a one-year reviewable program, Armstrong argued that a key to restoring vibrancy on the waterfront was to allow dog owners to walk their pets on the promenade in off-season months. He said dog-poop bag dispensers could be provided free of charge.

Mayor Darryl Walker, speaking in support of the motion, said “to a degree, it’s up to the dog owners themselves who will help to make sure that they do all the right things.”

If supported Jan. 14, council will have a final vote Jan. 28.