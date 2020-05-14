City of Maple Ridge issued an alert on May 12, 2020 that the Whonnock Community Well is out of service until further notice due to vandalism. (Google Map screen shot)

Whonnock Community Well in Maple Ridge vandalized

Community well is out of service until further notice

The Whonnock Community Well has been vandalized leaving it out of service.

City of Maple Ridge posted an alert Tuesday to advise the public the well located at 10918 272 St. is closed until further notice.

Details around the vandalism were not disclosed.

The estimated time of repair is not known.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door
Next story
Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Just Posted

CP Holiday Train holding online concert in support of Canadian food banks

CP Holiday Train at Home – Sharing the Spirit in the Spring will be an online awareness concert for COVID-19 relief

Whonnock Community Well in Maple Ridge vandalized

Community well is out of service until further notice

Cannabis store proposed for Maple Ridge shopping centre

City accepting feedback on potential cannabis store

New crop of gardeners sprouting in Maple Ridge

Local garden centres and nurseries are seeing an influx of consumers wanting to plant

Access to Pitt Lake closed amid dispute between province and Katzie

Local First Nations wipe their hands of responsibilities for managing the rec site without agreement

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Most Read