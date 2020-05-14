Whonnock Community Well in Maple Ridge vandalized

Community well is out of service until further notice

City of Maple Ridge issued an alert on May 12, 2020 that the Whonnock Community Well is out of service until further notice due to vandalism. (Google Map screen shot)

The Whonnock Community Well has been vandalized leaving it out of service.

City of Maple Ridge posted an alert Tuesday to advise the public the well located at 10918 272 St. is closed until further notice.

Details around the vandalism were not disclosed.

The estimated time of repair is not known.

