Whonnock in the dark with lights out

Blustery winds overnight have put a large part of east Maple Ridge in the dark.

BC Hydro says on its website that 559 homes are without power in the Whonnock area east of 241st Street, as far as Wilson Street at the Mission border, including parts of Langley and Misison.

The lights went off in the middle of the night at about 3:17 a.m., Friday. The area affected is between 112th Avenue and Lougheed Highway.

Power also went out to 33 homes in the 12300-block of 244th Street, after trees crashed down on to some power wires at about 3:30 a.m.

Another 10 homes lost power just before 7 a.m., around 130th Avenue and 240th Street. It’s not known when power will be restored.