Wicked weather, including heavy snow, rainfall, hammers southern B.C.

Winter storm or snowfall warnings are in effect in many parts of British Columbia’s southern Interior, making travel through the region challenging.

Environment Canada has posted winter storm warnings for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The weather office says as much as 35 centimetres of snow could blanket higher elevations of Highway 3, while 20 centimetres is expected along the Coquihalla.

READ MORE: Warm weather ahead for Okanagan-Shuswap

Total accumulations on that highway are forecast to reach 40 to 50 centimetres before the storm eases Wednesday.

Elsewhere, snowfall warnings are issued for mountain passes including Allison Pass on Highway 3, as well as Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1, with 25 centimetres expected by the end of the day.

On the south coast, heavy rain continues and rainfall warnings remain in effect for Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley as Environment Canada calls for total amounts of about 50 millimetres in those areas.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.