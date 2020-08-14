Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was killed Monday, will be remembered at a candlelight vigil on Friday night at Red Deer City Hall. (Photo courtesy of Primary Care Network)

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

“The girls and I would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support for our great loss. We ask for privacy during this tragic time.”

Those are the words of Anelia Reynolds, wife of Dr. Walter Reynolds, the physician who was killed Monday at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic.

Friday evening (Aug. 14), the community will come together to support the Reynolds family at a candlelight vigil at Red Deer City Hall.

Red Deer’s Primary Care Network has organized the event, lining up nine speakers. Among them are Mayor Tara Veer, Reynolds sister-in-law, Jonine Mostert, and Reynolds friend, Willem Grabe.

READ MORE: Walk-in clinic where Red Deer physician was attacked remembers Reynolds

READ MORE: Doctor who died Monday in Red Deer knew the attacker: RCMP

The vigil will start at 8 p.m. In memory of Reynolds, physicians will be wearing white.

The public is encouraged to wear blue and green ribbons and are also asked to bring an LED candle or download a candle app for their mobile device.

For anyone who can’t attend, a livestream will be made available at vimeo.com/event/226457.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Undercover video shows alleged animal abuse at Fraser Valley egg farm
Next story
Maple Ridge firefighters battle pair of early morning blazes

Just Posted

Socially distanced shoreline cleanup coming

Watershed Watch asks people to clean up Katzie Slough and other waterways

Maple Ridge firefighters battle pair of early morning blazes

Downtown Japanese restaurant and residential home catch fire Friday

RCMP investigating tire slashing in Pitt Meadows

Nine cars were vandalized in the early hours of Thursday morning

Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge

A community celebration is being planned when COVID-19 pandemic passes

Quintuple open heart surgery motivates Maple Ridge cyclist to ride for kids

Ron Paley has already cycled 226 km as part of Great Cycle Challenge to help fight kids cancers

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Wings and Wheels set for weekend lift-off in Abbotsford

Fundraiser to raise money for Crystal Gala Foundation and the fight against breast cancer

Undercover video shows alleged animal abuse at Fraser Valley egg farm

One employee wearing logo of Chilliwack chicken-catching company already facing abuse charges

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Most Read