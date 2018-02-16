Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

The wife of Vernon trucking magnate David Chambers is missing in Mexico.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday morning diving near Puerto Vallarta.

Family members have flown to Mexico to help with a search for Miller.

Global Affairs Canada were aware of the situation Friday.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family of Gloria Anne Miller in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” said spokesperson Philip Hannan. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously waiting for news.”

Hannan said Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta.

The family could not be reached for comment.

Chambers is the owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leader’s illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Just Posted

Cyclists want bike lane along Haney Bypass

Say safe east-west routes across Maple Ridge are critical

Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year walk offers glimpse into what it must feel like to live on the street

Contaminated fuel at Pitt Meadows airport

Small supply of good avgas at YPK

Once Upon A Sheep moving to new location in Maple Ridge

Yarn shop moving from Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries building to make space for temporary shelter

Flames open playoffs with win in Aldergrove

Jr. B team downs Kodiaks 7-5.

New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales

Prohibition is an interim measure until legalization

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

B.C. Indigenous leader’s illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Charge against Chief Robert Gladstone equated to ‘arresting a Catholic priest for giving communion’

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

This B.C. family is still fighting the 2017 wildfire

“I couldn’t run away and leave everything again”

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read