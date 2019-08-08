An Abbotsford Police officer carries the wig that was allegedly stolen by a woman from the Cedar Park Place shopping plaza on Wednesday. The woman was arrested shortly afterwards outside the nearby McDonald’s restaurant. (PHOTO BY DALE KLIPPENSTEIN)

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

A 34-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly stealing a wig and waving around a gun at an Abbotsford clothing store on Wednesday.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a woman entered the store in the Cedar Park Place shopping plaza – located in the area of Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way – at about 5 p.m.

Bird said staff confronted the woman as she was in the process of stealing a wig. She produced a firearm and then waved it around before running away.

Police who were dispatched to the scene arrested the woman outside of the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Bird said the gun, which was found in some bushes, turned out to be fake.

Briana Hanelle Gray has now been charged with two counts of robbery, and remains in custody at this time. More charges could be forthcoming.

According to the provincial court database, Gray is subject to a lifetime weapons ban stemming from a robbery on Aug. 17, 2013 in Aldergrove.

According to previous police reports, Gray pointed a gun at and demanded cash from a clerk at the Booster Juice location.

She then ran off, but the worker provided a detailed description of her to police.

Gray escaped in a cab and then attempted to rob the driver, who pulled over and called police.

Officers surrounded the vehicle in Abbotsford, and Gray was arrested and quickly linked to the Aldergrove robbery.

The handgun she had used was found to be an airsoft pistol.

Gray was convicted of two counts of robbery and using an imitation firearm in relation to the two incidents.

She remained in jail from the time of her arrest until sentencing in March 2014, and was given an additional 17 months in prison, in addition to the lifetime weapons ban.

Gray has other convictions, dating back to 2008, for robbery, driving while prohibited and several counts of theft.

RELATED: Abbotsford woman arrested for armed robbery in Aldergrove

Video courtesy of Courtney Forbes

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report
Next story
Inuk woman bikes across Canada to raise awareness about Indigenous suicides

Just Posted

Bear sighted in downtown Maple Ridge

Police trying to re-unite cubs with mom

Councillors want progress on Albion development

Maple Ridge will go to ALC with newest conceptual plan

Cyclist wins silver with Team Canada at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge athletes competing in cycling, water polo, softball

Letter: Why are train horns still sounding in Maple Ridge?

Resident says one crossing not part of whistle cessation

Pitt Meadows firehall building height and costs rising

Council approves new conceptual design, may cost $15 million

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Canada raises travel warning amid escalating protests in Hong Kong

The United States, Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan have also issued travel advisories

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Most Read