Image: BC Wildfire Service.

Wildfire burning alongside Hwy. 1 near Kamloops

A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops

Air tankers and 16 firefighters battled a blaze along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops Monday evening.

The fire near Savona was estimated at 100 hectares in size and was producing a large column of smoke that could be seen from around the area.

Fire Information Officer Marla Catherall says the fire initially spread rapidly about 40 kilometres west of Kamloops. The fire was burning through light fuel and headed towards the river.

Fortunately, the fire is naturally framed by both the highway and the Thompson River creating a natural fuel-free block that will aid in fighting the fire today.

Catherall says the fire is unlikely to jump the river and no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

An update on the fire is expected this morning.

Related: 35 percent containment on Allie Lake fire

Related: 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attends fire on Cariboo Trail

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river
Next story
Trans Mountain politics run deep

Just Posted

Miss Pitt Meadows loves having a friend around the corner

Amelia Caldwell is Miss Pitt Meadows 2018

Watch road pricing, Maple Ridge mayor says

Report on road pricing just topic of discussion, for now

Helicopter crash sparked wildfire north of Pitt Lake

The pilot was flying from Langley to Pitt Lake and lost control on landing

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Good Reads: Join Summer Reading Club at Maple Ridge library

Free special events happening all summer for the whole family.

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Wildfire burning alongside Hwy. 1 near Kamloops

A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops

5 to start your day

Feds buy Trans Mountain pipeline, man pleads guilty to murder of teen half-sister and more

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Most Read