A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

Wildfire closes Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes

A wildfire has closed the Coquihalla highway in both directions between Hope and Merritt as of Sunday (Aug. 15) evening.

The announcement was made by DriveBC on Twitter just after 7 p.m., although the agency’s website remains down. The agency said that Highway 1 and Highway 3 are alternate routes.

n a news release issued Sunday evening, the transportation ministry warned motorists that highways may close with “limited notice” due to fast-moving wildfires in the B.C. Interior.

“Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes,” the ministry stated.

“If you must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, make sure you are prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.”

The ministry said that motorists should drive straight to their destination and not stop along the highway in case they get in the firefighters’ way.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Cherry Creek west of Kamloops now on evacuation order due to Tremont Creek wildfire
Next story
Update: Ridge Meadows RCMP reopen road

Just Posted

The shipment containing hockey gear reached Belarus on Aug. 10. (Submitted/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hockey Association’s donated jerseys reach Belarus

RCIMP had roads blocked off in rural Pitt Meadows Sunday afternoon, and a property behind barricades as they investigated what was only being described as a serious crime. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Mounties converge on Pitt Meadows farm home and field

The salon remains open even though the front has been boarded up for security. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Maple Ridge salon owner seeking local artist to beautify storefront after car crashed through it

Thursday was a scorcher in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows – as well as much of B.C. At Ernie Daykin’s home in Maple Ridge, the “official cow thermometer” in his backyard exceeded the 100 degree Fahrenheit mark during mid-afternoon. That same evening, the combination of a heat wave and smoke from the wildfires in the B.C. Interior made for a brilliant, colourful sunset. Daykin shared a picture captured along the Pitt River, by the railway bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sky aglow during this week’s extreme heat