Wildfire closes highway near B.C.-Yukon border

DriveBC says Highway 37 is closed in both directions

A wildfire in northern B.C. has closed a section of Highway 37 near the Yukon border.

BC Wildfire Service said the province would proactively be shutting down Highway 37 Friday night (Aug. 25) as an increase in temperatures and shifting winds were expected to roll in. The fire was predicted to reach the highway.

DriveBC said an update on the highway was expected at 8 a.m. Saturday, but it still listed Highway 37 as closed at 9:20 a.m.

BCWS said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26.

The wildfire is burning out of control and lightning is the suspected cause.

