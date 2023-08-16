The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. An evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. An evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Wildfire evacuation order ends for north Yukon fly-in community of Old Crow

Government lists nearly 150 active wildfires burning within the territory

A precautionary wildfire evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded.

The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation government says the first flight of essential workers will return to the community 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse Tuesday with charter flights for other residents scheduled to start the next day.

The fly-in community of about 250 people was ordered evacuated last Wednesday over fears that high winds on the weekend would aggravate nearby wildfires.

Yukon Protective Services said Monday the potentially-dangerous winds did not cause any damage to structures in the Old Crow area.

The Yukon government says an evacuation alert remains in place for the community and residents in the area should remain vigilant.

The government lists nearly 150 active wildfires burning in the territory.

READ ALSO: Yukon fly-in community of Old Crow ordered evacuated due to wildfire risk

WildfiresYukon

Love The Maple Ridge News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters hoping for rain for ‘reprieve’ in battling N.W.T. wildfires
Next story
Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows not solving issues with new park drug use ban

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Latina members of SAG-AFTRA walk on a picket line outside Disney studios on July 28, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Film industry workers focus of coming Maple Ridge job fair

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was last seen leaving her Coquitlam residence on Friday, Aug. 11. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)
1 arrest made in missing Coquitlam woman case