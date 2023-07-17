The Grant Narrows Fire at Pitt Lake is under control. (BC Wildfire Service/Special to The News)

Wildfire near Pitt Meadows brought under control

Grant Narrows fire has not yet been declared out by Wildfire Service

A wildfire discovered at Pitt Lake on Friday was brought under control on Saturday.

As of Saturday evening at 8 p.m. the fire – that was originally 1.5 hectares in size when it was discovered on Friday at about noon – had been suppressed, and was down to 0.5 hectares in size.

It was fought with ground crews, a helicopter and two air tankers, which have been successful in keeping the blaze from spreading, during one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

The fire was not yet declared out by the BC Wildfire Service, as of 10 a.m. on Monday.

The smoke could be seen on the shore,just across the water from the Pitt Addington Marsh Wildlife Management Area.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by human activity. Last week, a campfire ban was put in place across most of B.C..

