A 150-hectare wildfire is out of control near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5. /BC Wildfire Service Photo

Wildfire north of Mission spreads to 150 hectares

Coastal Fire completed 10-hectare planned ignition Friday to bring the blaze to containment lines

The Davis Lake wildfire approximately 18 km north of Mission has spread to 150 hectares as of Sunday (July 16) and remains out of control.

A planned burn of 10 hectares on the northern flank of the fire was completed on Friday (July 14) to bring the blaze to established containment lines.

There are currently 55 Coastal Fire Centre personnel, two helicopters and heavy equipment on the scene.

The fire was discovered on July 5 at approximately 8 p.m. just 0.5 km north of Davis Lake and 18 km north of Mission.

The blaze was six hectares when first discovered before growing to 38 hectares by July 7, 110 acres by July 11 and 150 hectares on the weekend.

Coastal Fire Centre information officer Kimberly Kelly says the spread of the fire can be attributed to less-than-ideal terrain with steep slopes, danger trees and unstable rock.

Lost Creek Forest Service Road is closed in relation to the fire and there are no current evacuation orders for the incident.

The blaze is labelled a “wildfire of note”, reserved for wildfires that are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

After burning for two weeks, a 19-hectare wildfire was previously extinguished near Davis Lake by the Coastal Fire Centre on June 2.

A ban from Coastal Fire on campfires, fireworks and more was reinstated on July 7.

READ MORE: Displaced residents scrambling after fires at Mission Inn Motel

