A wildfire broke out on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast. (Valerie Reid/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire on Sunshine Coast threatening seven homes

The fire was reported on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour

UPDATE: An evacuation alert has been issued for a number of homes on the Sunshine Coast due to a small but worrisome wildfire.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sechelt Peninsula.

It is now threatening seven homes along Cecil Hill Road and has scorched more than two square hectares of bush. It is listed as out of control.

An evacuation alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Its cause is not clear, but the wildfire service says it appears to be linked to human activity.

The fire comes less than 48 hours after a blaze broke out on a steep and rocky slope above Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay, snarling traffic on the busy route.

Information officer Donna MacPherson says that four-hectare fire is now listed as contained and the cause remains under investigation.

(The Canadian Press, News1130)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement
Next story
Maple Ridge residents clean up fire pit

Just Posted

Square dancers celebrate another July 1 with community

Town ‘n’ Country Dancers hold 33rd annual Canada Day event

Maple Ridge residents clean up fire pit

Spend the weekend hauling out trash from Cottonwood area

Looking Back: Before there were Raptors

Maple Ridge has a long history of basketball.

Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge

30-day transition period underway

Maple Ridge actress in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Melissa Harris part of Bard in the Valley cast.

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

White Rock council opts for compromise in waterfront parking fee hike

Amendment calls for hourly rates of $3.75 instead of $4 from April to September

Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Two-hundred more parking stalls will bring total spots to allow 450 cars

Search on for black bear that appears to be habituated in Burnaby

The bear lunged at a woman who was trying to shoo it from several backpacks

Most Read