(BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire prompts evacuation order for properties in, north of village of McBride

The fire is now approximately 600 hectares in size

The village of McBride and Regional District of Fraser-Fort George have issued evacuation orders Friday evening, May 5, for properties in the area due to the Teare Creek wildfire.

A state of local emergency has also been declared.

Discovered Thursday, May 4, the fire is now approximately 600 hectares in size and is burning in steep, challenging terrain. Fire activity increased Friday afternoon with high winds, noted the BC Wildfire Service.

The village of McBride has issued an evacuation order for the properties located north of Highway 16 within the village boundaries, and an evacuation alert for all properties located south of Highway 16 within village boundaries.

All evacuated residents are required to register at the Robson Valley Community Centre at 411 Dominion St. At that time, arrangements for Emergency Support Services will be made as needed.

Electoral area H of the regional district is also impacted by an evacuation order for all properties north of McBride Highway 16 E from Laing Road west to village of McBride boundary, including Koeneman Road and Mountain View Road, all properties along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River and all properties north of McBride Highway 16 W and Museum Road from the village of McBride boundary west to Dore River including Shovar Road, Museum Road and Red Tail Road.

Evacuees are required to register in person at Robson Valley Community Centre in McBride or CN Centre Kin 3 in Prince George.

BC Wildfire Service noted four initial attack crews and seven officers responded to the Teare Creek wildfire, supported by three helicopters. Additional resources are anticipated for Saturday. Air tankers were on site for several hours Friday afternoon, focusing on structure protection operations.

