Wildfire smoke and drought conditions in May? Welcome to 2019

Wildfire smoke in northern B.C. and Alberta leaves Abbotsford and the Lower Mainland in a May haze

It’s not yet June, but smoke season is already upon the Fraser Valley amid “drought conditions” for the region.

This week’s grey skies are caused by a combination of wildfire smoke from northern B.C. and Alberta, and moist, humid air from the Pacific Ocean, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

Fortunately – if anything can be said to be fortunate about wildfire smoke in May – that smoke isn’t yet triggering air quality warnings that have become increasingly common over the last two years.

“Luckily, that smoke is remaining aloft, so the air quality at the surface is pretty good,” MacDonald said. (Other areas of B.C. have seen air quality advisories this year.)

RELATED: ‘Unprecedented degradation’ of Fraser Valley air led to record number of warnings in 2018

The overcast clouds have been burning off during the afternoon, allowing the sun to try to shine through the haze in the evening and creating some spectacular sunsets. But the region remains bone-dry for this time of year.

MacDonald said most places are 50 to 70 per cent drier than normal. Whether that will result in another summer of fire and smoke remains to be seen, though.

“We’re going to be getting some rain [next week], but I don’t think it’s going to be enough to totally alleviate the drought conditions,” MacDonald said.

Reliable predictions of long-term precipitation trends aren’t possible, MacDonald said. But meteorologists, fire crews, campers and B.C. residents can only wait to see how the next crucial month plays out.

“The amount of rain we see here in June will set the tone for the wildfire season,” he said.

RELATED: Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

RELATED: Low snowpack increases chance of summer water restrictions in Abbotsford and Mission

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech
Next story
B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Just Posted

UPDATE: Students exposed to pepper spray at Davie Jones elementary

Six students exposed, hazmat incident at Pitt Meadows school

LETTER: ‘Positive effect on all of society’

‘Change our way of living from a wasteful and destructive manner.’

Salmon, chicken BBQ on Pitt Meadows Day

Pitt Meadows firefighters barbecue the sockeye salmon.

Change is the game for long-time downtown Maple Ridge business

Don Sheppard has retired from what is now Haney Appliance and Sound.

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Car thief fleeing from Abbotsford police should have expected to get tackled, IIO says

Police watchdog says getting tackled while attempting to flee was a ‘foreseeable outcome’

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Most Read