Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares

344 properties are on evacuation order because of the fire

The wildfire burning south of Kamloops has grown to 2,600 hectares.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire was observed at 1,800 hectares last night (July 23) and spread through the morning.

Evacuation orders were expanded around 7:30 p.m. July 23 because of aggressive fire behaviour. A total of 344 properties have been ordered out. Another 157 are on evacuation alert.

Ground crews are working alongside a heavy equipment task force to construct machine guards. Air tankers and helicopters are providing air support.

The lightning-caused fire is highly visible to Kamloops and Highway 5A.

READ MORE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsKamloops

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian fishery officers launch mission from B.C. to fight illegal fishing
Next story
Resources added for structure protection near 2,000 hectare Adams Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Empire Equestrian’s Sienna Shayler and Hemi compete in Langley over the weekend. (Totem Photographics/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge riders win top ribbons at Milner Downs

Talon Helicopters assisted Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue in helping an injured hiker on Saturday. (Talon Facebook/Special to The News)
Man injured on way to Golden Ears summit, rescued by Maple Ridge search team

Since Travis Waller moved back to Canada four years ago, he’s spent a lot of time refining his landscape photography skills while living in and exploring Pitt Meadows. He shared a few of his favourite shots from the area taken at different times of the year. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Exploring Pitt Meadows through a lens

Send your letter to the editor to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
LETTER: Help put an end to capitalist greed