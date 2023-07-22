Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)

Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: 2 of 3 wildfires southeast of Merritt grow

The Minnie Creek wildfire is now 10.6 hectares

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire has grown to 8.6 hecatres.

Original

One of three wildfires southeast of Merritt has grown significantly.

The Minnie Creek wildfire is 10.6 hectares in size, as of 8:04 p.m. on Friday, July 21. It was discovered seven hours before and was just two hectares in size at the time. It remains out of control.

Southwest from Minnie Creek, the Quilchena Creek wildfire closer to Highway 5A has shown no growth since Friday afternoon but is still deemed out of control. It is 7.1 hectares.

On the south side of the Okanagan Connector, a new blaze at Shrimpton Creek was also discovered on Friday night and is 0.1 hectares in size. It also remains out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

All three blazes were caused by lightning.

Black Press will monitor the wildfires as the day goes on.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LIVE: Memorial procession in Revelstoke for firefighter Devyn Gale

Just Posted

A Hallmark Movie Channel production shoots on 224th Street. (The News files)
Film productions slow in Maple Ridge

Christina Christie with Urban Safari Rescue Society holds a ball python named Charlie, before it was shown to children at the library. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Exotic animals for show at the library in Maple Ridge

The 23rd annual Caribbean Festival will feature 16 different acts that will play non-stop on the weekend of Aug. 5-6. (The News files)
Tropical Vibes Music Fest coming up in Maple Ridge

Bikers rolled through Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Hells Angels roll through Mission and Maple Ridge Friday afternoon