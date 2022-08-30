Fires around Chilliwack Lake causing smoky conditions in the Chilliwack River Valley. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Fires around Chilliwack Lake causing smoky conditions in the Chilliwack River Valley. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Wildfires near Chilliwack Lake causing ‘significant smoke’ for residents

Chilliwack River Valley Fire says there’s no current threat to any residents, structures

Residents of the Chilliwack River Valley were reporting smoky conditions in the area due to wildfires around Chilliwack Lake on Monday (Aug. 29).

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department officials put out a release to say they are “aware of several fires burning” near Chilliwack Lake, and south of the lake on the U.S. side of the border.

“These fires are generating significant smoke that is coming down the valley, it can be smelled and is highly visible,” according to the release. “There is currently no threat to any residents or structures.”

Fire officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and have been communicating with partners at BC Wildfire Service and the Whatcom County Emergency Management Staff.

“If you do see smoke, or a fire that is not related to these active fires please report it by calling 911 or *5555 on your cell phone,” the release continued. “Our members are dedicated to serving the residents of CRV, please don’t hesitate to call if you’re concerned about a fire or public safety.”

RELATED: Last month CRV fire reported east of Vedder Bridge

RELATED: Last year Washington State fire brought smoke to CRV

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresChilliwack River Valleyfire

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Witnesses speak out on wild party in Kelowna ending in arrests and pepper spray
Next story
Charges laid in relation to stabbing near Abbotsford park

Just Posted

The Flames open their regular season with a home game on Sept. 16. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames have been perfect in the pre-season

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy reports that many dog-related incidents in Golden Ears go unreported or are directed to the RCMP by mistake. (Golden Ears Dog Walking Facebook/Special to The News)
Golden Ears hikers want more dog-use restrictions in the provincial park

Lorraine Bates, is stepping down as chair of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.
Head of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society passing the reins

A lobby is starting to expand West Coast Express train service. (TransLink/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayor candidate calls for more West Coast Express trains

Pop-up banner image