The Wildlife Protection Coalition is calling out Chilcotin Guns and other groups for being part of a “wolf-whacking” competition. (Angie Mindus/Black Press Media)

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

Wildlife activists are targeting two rod and gun clubs in the Kootenays and a Williams Lake business for hosting contests to kill animals such as wolves, coyotes, cougars, and raccoons.

The Wildlife Protection Coalition, made up of 54 conservationists, animal protection organizations, and scientists, is calling on the B.C. government to put a stop to the contests.

“The coalition is currently aware of three separate contests. The first is a ‘wolf-whacking contest’ hosted by Chilcotin Guns in Williams Lake; the second is a ‘predator tournament’ hosted by the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club; and the third is hosted by the West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club,” the coalition stated in a news release issued Monday.

In an open letter dated March 10, addressed to Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson, the signatories from the coalitions highlighted concerns about the existence of contests throughout the province that encourage the indiscriminate killing of animals.

“In some cases, participants receive points for the type of animal killed and are competing for a cash prize,” the coalition stated.

READ MORE: Wolf predation a serious problem for ranchers

A spokesperson from Chilcotin Guns who declined to give his name said the contest aimed to support the cattle industry, which was being decimated by an overpopulation of wolves over the last decade. The wolves were being trapped, and not hunted, by registered trappers, he said.

Charlotte Dawe, conservation and policy campaigner for the Wilderness Committee, said the growing trend of killing some species to save others is “deeply concerning and not as genuine as some may think.”

“Governments are choosing to kill predators rather than address the actual problem, which is habitat destruction. Wolves get killed so that governments don’t have to deal with the burden of protecting and restoring habitat,” she added.

READ MORE: Conservation group blasts B.C. for targeting predators to protect sheep


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. taxi driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting cab passenger
Next story
Man, 60, found dead in Valemount

Just Posted

Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

Maple Ridge looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications

Extra fee will cover costs for reviewing applications

Northern visitor enthralls birders in Maple Ridge

Hawk-owl hanging around North Alouette River

Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

Bylaw banning bicycling on three downtown sidewalks soon to council

Maple Ridge allows cycling on most sidewalks

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of UFV conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford on Wednesday, March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

CAREER FAIR: Langley company keeps traffic moving

The next Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is on March 14 in Maple Ridge

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

Sketch of suspect in UBC dispute released

This man is alleged to have injured a woman who tried to intervene

Most Read