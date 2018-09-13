B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson addresses Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler, Sept. 13, 2018. (UBCM photo)

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

In his first speech to municipal leaders, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson focused on their frustration with a jump in employee medical premium costs they face next year.

The sudden increase for 2019 from continuing to pay Medical Services Plan premiums plus a new employer health tax leaves local governments with unpleasant options, Wilkinson told delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler Thursday. They are to cut programs, lay off staff or raise property taxes.

“Next year in Maple Ridge and New Westminster, you’ll see 400 per cent increase in health care premium costs to municipalities,” Wilkinson said. “In Oak Bay it goes from $86,000 to $450,000, another 400 per cent increase. In Prince George, from $330,000 to $1.6 million. In Saanich, $208,000 this year to almost $2 million next year.”

Finance Minister Carole James has provided exemptions to the tax on payrolls of $500,000 or more for non-profit organizations, and promised to increase budgets for school districts, universities and health authorities. But municipalities will see no relief, James confirmed Wednesday.

Wilkinson also targeted the NDP government’s speculation tax on vacant homes, noting that two thirds of the people who pay it are B.C. residents.

“Our housing problems will not be solved by piling on new taxes,” Wilkinson said.

RELATED: James unmoved by speculation tax concerns

Delegates struggled with the pending legalization of marijuana. Resolutions called for increased enforcement of odour control in medical cannabis growing, as the B.C. government prepares to licence Liquor Distribution Branch and private stores, as well as online sales.

Wilkinson said it should be up to communities whether they want to allow marijuana retail sales.

The B.C. Liberal leader also called for the province to end the ICBC monopoly on mandatory vehicle insurance, as the corporation faces increased accident rates and claim costs.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
House arrest sought for ex-B.C. RCMP officer caught in Creep Catchers sting
Next story
Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Just Posted

Measles scare sends students and staff home

Maple Ridge secondary had 37 students, five staff absent

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

Help provided to restore rearing ponds

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days

U.S. and Canadian researchers last saw J50 on Friday, Sept. 7, and have since spotted her JPod

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

Most Read