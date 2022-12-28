BCLC taking bets on which hospital will welcome baby New Year. (Special to The News)

Will the Maple Ridge hospital welcome B.C.’s New Year baby? You can bet on it

According to BCLC, Ridge Meadows Hospital has 42-1 odds

The BC Lottery Corporation is gambling that people across the province will want to bet on where the province’s baby New Year will be born this year.

A list of 22 hospitals from across B.C. are listed on the PlayNow site, including Ridge Meadows Hospital. And those wanting to have a bit of fun can venture a wager.

According to the site, as of Wednesday afternoon, the odds of the baby being born at Ridge Meadows Hospital is 42-1.

BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre is a favourite to win with the highest odds at 3.5-1, as it is one of the busiest maternity centres in the province.

According to the lottery corporation, though, 2017 was the last year BC Women’s welcomed a baby new year.

Other favourites to win are Surrey Memorial Hospital with 5-1 odds and New Westminster’s Royal Columbian with 8-1 odds. The last New Year’s baby welcomed at Surrey Memorial was in 2018, while Royal Columbian had the honour in 2019 and 2020.

Outside of the Lower Mainland, some of the favourites include Kelowna General Hospital with 18-1 odds, Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with 28-1 odds and Vernon Jubilee Hospital with 42-1 odds.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge pub part of BCLC’s new sports-betting concept

ALSO: BCLC raising money for Maple Ridge food bank

Cowichan District Hospital, Penticton Regional Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Fort St. John Hospital and Birth Centre, and St. Joseph’s General Hospital have the lowest odds at 50-1.

A $7 bet on Ridge Meadows Hospital, which appears to be the maximum that someone can wager per hospital, will win a person $294 if the first baby of the year is born there.

Bets can be placed at PlayNow.com until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Holiday pictures fundraiser collects thousands of dollars for Maple Ridge charities

