Willowbrook mall worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

An employee at a store at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley had COVID-19, mall management has confirmed.

A notice about the employee went out to tenants of the shopping centre earlier this week.

According to a statement provided by Rebecca Catley, vice-president of corporate communications for the QuadReal Property Group which owns the mall, the employee was last in the mall on June 3.

“The centre is following the direction of our public health authorities with regard to notification and disinfection,” the statement from Catley said. “If anyone has concerns, they should contact the Fraser Health Authority or call the Healthlink line at 811 as these are the entities managing the case.”

The mall’s management did not say which store, service, or restaurant the employee worked at. The mall has been slowly re-opening since May, but many stores remain closed or are only open for reduced hours.

A notification sent to tenants in the mall also noted that a disinfection team was brought in for both the space where the employee worked as well as common areas such as corridors and washrooms. WorkSafeBC was also notified.

The infected employee will not return to work until they are well, and the advisory to mall tenants also encouraged them to monitor employee health and to recommend anyone feeling unwell stay home and seek medical advice.

READ ALSO: 15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition parties reject emergency COVID-19 aid bill with fines for CERB fraudsters
Next story
History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Just Posted

One year later: Family remembers Maple Ridge man, friend killed in Osoyoos boat crash

The boat trip marked the one year anniversary of Trask and Ellison’s deaths

Maple Ridge joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

22 municipalities are coordinating re-opening dates in an attempt to simplify and lessen confusion

New reservation system for Golden Ears Provincial Park amid controversy

Will allow campers to reserve spots live online

LETTER: Justice for Jassi might finally be coming

Former principal deserves accolades for effort to keep Sidhu’s memory alive

ALONG THE FRASER: Fish and planet have no time to lose

The latest chapter in the Big Bar is a Whooshh – much more than just a fish canon

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Willowbrook mall worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

12-year-old petitions to preserve neighbourhood pool

Local youth will take her case to council next Monday

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Most Read