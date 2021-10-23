Wind and rain forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Wet weather all weekend, through next week

There is rain in the forecast all weekend, and through next week. (News file photo)

There is incessant rain in the forecast for the weekend and the coming week.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge also says it will be windy on Saturday morning, due to storms off the Pacific Ocean, becoming light in the early afternoon.

Saturday will see rain in the morning, ending in the afternoon, followed by clouds, with a high of 12 C.

Sunday will bring periods of rain and a high of 13 C, with more windy conditions.

Environment Canada predicts more rain on Monday through Thursday, with highs of 13 C on Monday and Tuesday, and 12 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The predicted lows are eight and nine degrees Celsius throughout the forecast.

Sunset will come to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows 6:04, and sunrise on Sunday morning at 7:46 a.m.

