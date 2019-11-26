Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Heavy winds and clouds expected throughout the Okanagan Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning calling for strong wind gusts in the Lower Mainland as an arctic ridge of high pressure making its way across the region.

The winds are expected to intensify Tuesday evening, first near the Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound and Greater Victoria. the national weather agency said in a weather bulletin.

By Wednesday morning, strong northerly outflow winds of 70 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, will develop in the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver.

According to forecasters, the storm will ease by Wednesday night.

