Heavy winds and clouds expected throughout the Okanagan Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

An intense cold front is approaching southern B.C., sparking a wind warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said in a weather bulletin Friday morning that the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions will see the strong winds first, with wind gusts expected to reach 70 to 80 kilometres per hour – or faster in the Fraser Canyon.

As the front moves towards Washington State, parts of the Lower Mainland, as well as the Southern Gulf Islands, will see winds reach 50 to 70 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour. The gusts will be less intense in the Fraser Valley.

The windy weather is expected to ease by the evening.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada warned. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Elsewhere in B.C., snowfall warnings are in effect in the B.C. Peace River, Bulkley Valley and around the Pine Pass along Highway 97.

Ten to 15 centimetres was expected to fall overnight Thursday and is forecast to east Friday morning.

