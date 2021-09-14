Wind warning issued for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A wind warning has been issued for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and other communities across Metro Vancouver overnight.
Environment Canada put out a weather alert at 3 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 14.
Westerly wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected at around midnight and will continue overnight and into Wednesday due to a cold front that will cross southern B.C.
The wind storm is expected to ease Wednesday afternoon, read the warning on the government website.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, is predicted to be mainly sunny with a high of 17 C, as well as Thursday with a high of 18 C. Rain will be returning to the area on Friday with chances of showers over the weekend and into next week.
Other communities that will be impacted by the storm include: the City of Vancouver; Burnaby; New Westminster; West Vancouver; North Vancouver; Coquitlam; Surrey; Langley; Richmond; and Delta.
