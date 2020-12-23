The winner of the 2020 Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour and Contest. (Special to The News)

Winner chosen for Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour and Contest

More than 3,000 votes cast for festive properties

There were more than 3,000 votes cast as Pitt Meadows residents tried to promote their favourite homes that have been decorated for the holidays.

https://www.facebook.com/pittmeadows/photos/a.120118831383239/3740406549354431/

The winner of the 2020 Pitt Meadows Holiday Lights Tour and Contest was at the address 12401 193B Street. It was chosen from among 25 participants who signed up to have their lights displayed and voted for by the community.

The winning entry receives a $100 gift card to Hopcott Meats.

The city invites residents to enjoy the Holiday Lights Tour until Jan. 3, and a map is available at pittmeadows.ca.

 


Most Read