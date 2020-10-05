The winter semester at UFV will be similar to this fall, with the majority of instruction occurring online. (File photo)

Winter 2021 classes at UFV will be mostly online

Little change from school’s fall setup, about 15 per cent of students have some face-to-face learning

The winter 2021 semester for University of the Fraser Valley students will follow the same model as the fall 2020, with the majority of the schools’ courses and programs being delivered online.

Approximately 15 per cent of the current fall semester students have some face-to-face instruction, and that limited interaction will continue in the winter.

Face-to-face instruction will occur where deemed essential to achieving learning outcomes. Courses that have a face-to-face component will be identified when the winter 2020 timetable is released in early-November.

“COVID-19 will continue to be a major factor in the educational environment for the foreseeable future,” the school stated in a press release. “UFV’s number-one priority continues to be the health and well-being of its students, faculty, staff, and the broader community. The university follows the directives of the Provincial Health Officer, Health Canada, and the BC Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills, and Training.”

Registration for the winter semester begins in mid-November, with classes beginning on Jan. 6.

For more information, visit ufv.ca/coronavirus.

