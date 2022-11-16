Thousands of shoppers are expected to attend the Sky Hangar winter market at Pitt Meadows airport from Nov. 18-20. (The Collective Markets/Special to The News)

Winter market comes to Pitt Meadows airport

An adults-only evening event is new to the market this year

The Pitt Meadows airport will be extra busy this weekend as thousands are expected to gather there for the annual Sky Hangar winter market put on by The Collective Markets.

Running from Friday to Sunday (Nov. 18-20), this event will include over 45 different vendors, many of which are brand new to this event, according to The Collective Markets founders Jessica Hailstone and Caitlyn Domijan.

New to the winter market this year is the After Dark event, which is a separately-ticketed event taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19 and is limited to attendees 19-years-old or older.

“We wanted to create an event that infused interactive pop-ups, locally inspired cocktails, and shopping that caters to a 19-plus crowd,” said Hailstone.

This After Dark event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will include a welcome cocktail, a variety of food supplied by Port Moody’s Proscuitto + Pine, and discounts from vendors during the last two hours of the event.

For those wanting to avoid the rush of attendees, there are also early access passes available, which allow access into the event a full hour before it opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 18. In addition to getting into the market early, ticket-holders will also get a free tote bag, a swag bag that includes at least two vendor items for a total value of $50 or more, a treat from Red Couch Bakery, and a welcome mimosa.

During last year’s winter market, Hailstone said they saw an attendance of more than 3,500 people, which she hopes to exceed this weekend.

“Shopping local is crucial for our community,” she said. “Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and events like ours foster the unique connection between small businesses and customers.”

Hailstone also emphasized that although they introduced an age-restricted event this year, the winter market is still very friendly towards families of all types.

“The venue is dog-friendly (leashed) and baby-wearing is recommended.”

They even have a princess pop-up event hosted by Dream Party Productions, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Sky Hangar winter market will take place at Sky Helicopters, located at 18799 Airport Way #170 from Nov. 18-20, with regular admission costing $5 per person and kids less than 12-years-old getting in for free.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the market will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with early access starting at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the market will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m., with After Dark running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.collectivecraftmarkets.com/.

