Snow falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since pre-dawn as forecast calls for winter storm and snow on Feb. 15, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Snow falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since pre-dawn as forecast calls for winter storm and snow on Feb. 15, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Winter storm hits the Fraser Valley with varying snowfall across the Lower Mainland

Up to 15 cm by midnight Monday as snow arrives across the region depending on snow-rain line

Light snow is falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since the storm started in the pre-dawn hours.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning at about 5 a.m. for the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Hope, as well as a snowfall warning for Vancouver, and the Lower Mainland.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected,” according to the storm warning for the Fraser Valley issued Monday, Feb. 15.

“Heavy snow overnight and Tuesday.”

The rain-snow line could fluctuate and that will impact accumulation amounts.

Quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions are expected. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, the warning said.

For Vancouver it’s snow mixed with rain depending on elevation and precipitation rates, as well as Fraser Valley outflow winds being a factor.

The low pressure system moving across the south coast today is credited with the heavy snow that will start late Monday night in some areas.

Depending on elevations, totals of 10 to 15 cm of snow could fall, before it becomes mixed with rain in some areas on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Last year this time storm pummeled LM

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Severe weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women
Next story
Canadian military short thousands of troops as COVID-19 impedes training efforts

Just Posted

Proceeds from fundraiser will be donated to Pink Shirt Day anti-bullying initiatives. (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club/ Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows soccer club looks to spread kindness

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows sporting org printing pink shirts for anti-bullying day

Snow falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since pre-dawn as forecast calls for winter storm and snow on Feb. 15, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Winter storm hits the Fraser Valley with varying snowfall across the Lower Mainland

Up to 15 cm by midnight Monday as snow arrives across the region depending on snow-rain line

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Shout out to a pair of Good Samaritans

Thanks expressed to an anonymous couple who came to the aid of an elderly man in Maple Ridge

A 23-year-old woman was killed after being struck and knocked off her bicycle by a pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Monday, July 20, 2020. The driver remained on scene. (Shane MacKichan files/Special to The News)
LETTER: Deadline to voice opinion on highway upgrades looming

Ministry of transportation needs to hear from locals about dangers along rural Lougheed Highway

Wedding portrait of Mankichi and Haruyo Eyemoto, 1911. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: A historic love story with an unhappy ending

A couple’s romantic tale began in Japan, flourished in Maple Ridge, and later died back in Japan

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After chronicling her stay in Abbotsford Regional hospital battling COVID, Langley resident Carrie MacKay went home Sunday, Feb. 14 (Facebook images)
VIDEO: Langley woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle released from Abbotsford hospital

Carrie MacKay ‘beyond excited’ to be going home

A fire tore through DeLair Court in Abbotsford in the early morning of Feb. 14, 2021. (John Morrow/ Black Press)
UPDATE: More than 150 could be affected by early morning apartment fire in Abbotsford

Crews still on scene as building smolders, no reports of injuries in DeLair Court fire

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Most Read