There are 244 customers without power in the area

There is a report of hydro wires down in the area of 112th avenue and 246th Street in Maple Ridge.

Crews report a tree came down on power lines.

There is an outage in the area, affecting Hydro 244 customers, which was reported at 3:22 p.m. It affects an area east of 240th Street along 112th Avenue to Lockwood Street.

@MapleRidgeNews

newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter