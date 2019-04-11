(Black Press file photo)

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

Surrey Fire Service says Jack’s Public House is a “total loss” after a suspicious overnight fire caused the roof to collapse. Witnesses reported seeing someone run out of the building.

“Police Dog Service attended the scene and conducted a track and search of the area but were unable to locate this individual,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said.

About an hour later, an ambulance crew were at a residence in Guildford helping a 36-year-old man. They took him to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael told the Now-Leader reports of an explosion at the pub came in just before 3 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews entered the building and there was smoke,” he said of the building, located near the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway. “Shortly after, flames broke out through the roof.”

It became a defensive attack and was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, Carmichael added.

Crews fought the blaze for three house and as of 6:30 a.m., it was completely knocked down.

Jack’s Public House is located 9082 152nd St.

Previous story
Tips to manage stress during post-secondary exams
Next story
B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

Just Posted

Maple Ridge son finds father thanks to DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

Most Read