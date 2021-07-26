RCMP logo

Witnesses sought after hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Collision occurred in Langley on Sunday, July 25 around 6:45 p.m.

A 38-year-old Maple Ridge man was taken to hospital after a hit and run collision in Langley Sunday evening, according to the local RCMP detachment.

Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses to the crash that happened yesterday around 6:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of 200th Street.

“The two vehicles involved were a white Land Rover and a Harley Davidson motorcycle,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“It is believed both vehicles were northbound and the Land Rover made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle. The Land Rover did not remain at the scene.”

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, investigators are asking motorists in the area to review their dashboard camera footage. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeLangleyLangley RCMPmaple ridge

Previous story
Northern B.C.’s famed abandoned town preserved in time awaits it turn

Just Posted

RCMP logo
Witnesses sought after hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Pitt Meadows council has approved putting its down detachment at Harris Road park. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows leaders chided over sneaking through RCMP building approval

Portable toilets have been removed from the park. (Special to The News)
No toilet facilities at Pitt Meadows park sparks complaints

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Hold churches accountable for ‘atrocities’