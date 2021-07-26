Witnesses sought after hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

A 38-year-old Maple Ridge man was taken to hospital after a hit and run collision in Langley Sunday evening, according to the local RCMP detachment.

Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses to the crash that happened yesterday around 6:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of 200th Street.

“The two vehicles involved were a white Land Rover and a Harley Davidson motorcycle,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“It is believed both vehicles were northbound and the Land Rover made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle. The Land Rover did not remain at the scene.”

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.