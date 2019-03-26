Vancouver police ask for witnesses after man assaulted and takes taxi to hospital. (NEWS file photo)

Witnesses sought for assault near Burrard Skytrain Station

One man was attacked with a weapon and took a taxi to the hospital

Vancouver police are asking to speak with witnesses to an assault that happened last week near the Burrard Street Skytrain Station.

Two men, who know each other, got into a fight around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday on Melville Street near Burrard. One of the men allegedly attacked the other with a weapon, then fled.

The 47-year-old victim from Vancouver took a taxi to the hospital.

“This is a busy area with people coming and going from the Skytrain and local businesses,” says Const. Jason Doucette. “We understand a couple of people may have tried to assist, and we’d like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

READ MORE: Teenage girl was person killed in three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home
Next story
UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Just Posted

Residents adjacent to Maple Ridge golf course want a stop to errant golf balls

Golf Lane residents say too many golf balls stray into their yards causing thousands in damage and posing a danger

UPDATED: Police investigating body found in Maple Ridge park

Woman’s body discovered early Friday near Lougheed Highway

Letter: Guard-to-inmate ratio ‘big problem’

‘Corrections helps offenders in custody and the community learn better ways’

Maple Ridge cannabis plant plans on growing

Tantalus Labs plans on doubling its workforce in a year

Ridge player earns Pat Quinn scholarship

Adam Leitch plays for the Burnaby Winter Club academy prep team.

UPDATED: Prime minister talks housing in Maple Ridge

Trudeau speaks to rising cost of housing, pressures on young people.

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Coroner’s inquest announced for Victoria teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

VIDEO: Teenage girl was person killed in three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam

Police are investigating the fatal crash at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent

Most Read