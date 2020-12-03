The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 30-year-old woman died in a Newton alley early this morning after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The incident happened in the 13700-block of 75A Avenue. (Photo: Lauren Collins).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 30-year-old woman died in a Newton alley early this morning after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The incident happened in the 13700-block of 75A Avenue. (Photo: Lauren Collins).

Newton

Woman, 30, dead after early morning crash, shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP looking for vehicle, video surveillance in area of 13700-block of 75A Avenue

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 30-year-old woman died in a Surrey alley early this morning after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

On Thursday (Dec. 3), just after 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the alleyway of the 13700-block of 75A Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said the woman was found with “critical” injuries, suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to RCMP, early information “indicates a second vehicle was involved in this shooting and police are currently combing the area for any potential evidence, including video surveillance.”

Police said the incident “does not appear to be a random act.”

Police were still on the scene around 9:45 a.m., with police tape blocking 138th Street and 75A Avenue and the alleyway between 74th and 76th avenues. Police have also blocked off part of the alleyway behind the Real Canadian Superstore.

A black sedan, with its licence plate covered, could be seen next to a tent with tarps covering the sides.

So far Surrey has had 10 homicides in 2020. In 2019, there were 20 and in 2018, there were 15. The most homicides Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 138 of the total 238 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. These cases, Jang told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise. That is a clearance rate of nearly 58 per cent.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

READ ALSO: Police ask for dash cam videos after 29-year-old man shot dead in Surrey, Nov. 29, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Just Posted

A map of CP's proposed logistics park.
Pitt Meadows city hall and residents oppose new CP Rail operation

Company announces plans for CP Logistics Park: Vancouver

RCMP responded to a pedestrian accident Wednesday in Pitt Meadows. (The News files)
Senior pedestrian struck by vehicle in Pitt Meadows

Driver stayed on scene, ticketed by RCMP

Protestors stand outside Alouette Heights Wednesday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Supportive housing residents protest guest ban

A dozen or so people gathered in front of the Alouette Heights… Continue reading

Rent banks have been opened to help tenants in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)
Rent banks open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for tenants in need

Provide loans to help keep people from falling into homelessness

Art artist rendering of the new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall.
Pitt Meadows council picks fire hall builder

Pitt Meadows council picks fire hall builder on $12.8 million facility

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Road, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Surrey Pretrial centre in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Pretrial hit with human rights complaint over mattress

The inmate who lodged the complaint said he needed a second mattress to help him manage his arthritis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read