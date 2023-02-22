A 91-year-old woman who was using a walker was injured in Abbotsford on Feb. 14 when she prevented a thief from grabbing her purse. (Stock photo by Filmbetrachter from Pixabay)

A 91-year-old woman who was using a walker was injured in Abbotsford on Feb. 14 when she prevented a thief from grabbing her purse. (Stock photo by Filmbetrachter from Pixabay)

Woman, 91, with walker injured while thwarting purse snatcher in Abbotsford

Police seek witnesses and dashcam footage from incident in church parking lot

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tried to steal the purse of a 91-year-old woman who was using a walker.

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said the incident took place at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 when the woman was walking through the parking lot of a church in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Road.

Walker said the victim fell to the ground while preventing the suspect from stealing her purse. She required medical treatment for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Walker said investigators are working to identify the suspect from video in the area. They are asking that any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

