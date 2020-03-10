Minnekhada Regional Park. (Google Maps)

Woman arrested after person found dead in Coquitlam park fire

Homicide investigators have been called in to probe the incident

Homicide investigators have been called in to Coquitlam after a small but suspicious fire left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews received reports of the fire, in the 4000 block of Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park, shortly after 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they “found evidence of a suspicious death,” police said in a news release.

One woman was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody. Police did not provide any details regarding the victim.

The incident remains under investigation and the area will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Just Posted

WEATHER: Wet snow likely in parts of Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C

$1.5M announced for upgrades and new bus for four school

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows school district receives extra infusion of cash

Garibaldi Secondary raises $50,000 over 10 years for local Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows charities

Final Youth and Philanthropy Initiative presentations were Monday

Tune in, or drop by, special council meeting in Pitt Meadows

New fire hall, new RCMP detachment on Tuesday’s agenda

Latest ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ book features story about Maple Ridge principal

Book and podcast are now available

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Woman arrested after person found dead in Coquitlam park fire

Homicide investigators have been called in to probe the incident

Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Dr. Kyle Nawrot gets nine month ban for ‘unwarranted, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

VIDEO: Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

Lineups reported and purchase limits imposed as virus-inspired bulk buying continues

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Most Read